Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Rises By 800.0%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

JBFCY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. Jollibee Foods has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

About Jollibee Foods (Get Rating)

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.