Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.62.

PSA stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.77 and a 200 day moving average of $339.40. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

