Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT at $20.83

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,459. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

