Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,965,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,162,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.49 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.