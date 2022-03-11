Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 71,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,905. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

