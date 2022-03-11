N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,867,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

