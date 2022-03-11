Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $693,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,182. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

