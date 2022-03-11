DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRIO. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.71. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,134. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.