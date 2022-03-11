StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

SRT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

