Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $266,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

