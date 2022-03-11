Monument Capital Management Sells 6,219 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.36. 42,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,178. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

