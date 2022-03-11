Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 618.2% in February

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

