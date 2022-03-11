Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 618.2% in February

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

