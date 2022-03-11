UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.76. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 24,334 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UP Fintech (TIGR)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.