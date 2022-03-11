UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.76. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 24,334 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.