AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 7.48, but opened at 7.89. AvidXchange shares last traded at 7.56, with a volume of 3,623 shares traded.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 10.84.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

