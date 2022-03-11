HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.04

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 28135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CLSA cut their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 2,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 576,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

