Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Electromedical Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,235. Electromedical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

