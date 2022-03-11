Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Expands By 383.3%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$5.90 during trading hours on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

