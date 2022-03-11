Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.37

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 10329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 224.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

