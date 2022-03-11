PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.70

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,385 shares of company stock worth $1,899,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

