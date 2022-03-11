PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.70

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.
In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,385 shares of company stock worth $1,899,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.