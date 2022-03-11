Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ETST traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 10,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,399. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
About Earth Science Tech
