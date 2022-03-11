Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ETST traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 10,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,399. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc engages in research and development of cannabis and industrial hemp. It offers industrial hemp oil and pure cannabidiol, including flavored and unflavored oils, vegetarian capsules, powder, and edibles such as peanut butter cups with cannabidiol and organic raw chocolate with vanilla organic roasted almonds with cannabidiol.

