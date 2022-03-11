Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

ASRT opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

