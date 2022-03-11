Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.
ASRT opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
