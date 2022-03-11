Aries Wealth Management Has $1.79 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $735,389 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $260.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.27 and its 200-day moving average is $314.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

