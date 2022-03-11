Aries Wealth Management Buys 219,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 71,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.