VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. raised their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $4,431,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth $3,009,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth $2,389,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

