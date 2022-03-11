Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of RMTI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,137. The company has a market cap of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.54.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
