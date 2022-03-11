Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of RMTI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,137. The company has a market cap of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.