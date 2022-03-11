Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PULM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

