38,028 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in APA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.