Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

