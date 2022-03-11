Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

AMOT stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

