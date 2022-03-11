Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Announces Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,205. The company has a market cap of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.60. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna acquired 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

