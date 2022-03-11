Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Announces Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%.
Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,205. The company has a market cap of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.60. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.
In other news, insider Nicole Barna acquired 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
