Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,704. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

