StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Neovasc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 218,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

