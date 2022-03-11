Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,631 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,970. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.