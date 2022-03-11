Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.
Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 36,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Express has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.