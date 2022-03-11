Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 36,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Express has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Express by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Express by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

