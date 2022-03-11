Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.
Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,133. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
