Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,133. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.