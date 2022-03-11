Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

