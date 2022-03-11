Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 618.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.06. 1,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,732. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

