Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 181,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,751,422. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

