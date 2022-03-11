1,019 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 4,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $235.93. 11,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $170.40 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

