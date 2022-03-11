KIMCHI.finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $204,143.01 and approximately $88.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00105010 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.