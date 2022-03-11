Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $638,715.62 and approximately $161,538.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00223851 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

