Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,883 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LUV shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of LUV opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

