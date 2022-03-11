Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Clinton Tyler Stafford Buys 4,786 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $65,998.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Primis Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

