LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. 38,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. Research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LCNB by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LCNB by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in LCNB by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LCNB by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.