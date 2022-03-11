Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IPDN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 12,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

