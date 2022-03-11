GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of GSI Technology stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,755. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.69.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
