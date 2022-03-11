GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSI Technology stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,755. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.69.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth $916,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 414.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 21.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

