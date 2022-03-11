2,181 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $53,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $2,242,720. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOKF traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,471. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.57.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

