First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

