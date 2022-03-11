Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Cerner by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $93.36. 29,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,940. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

