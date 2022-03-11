M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $80,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.56.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

